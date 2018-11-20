South Euclid police release photo of vehicle targeted in carjacking

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – South Euclid police have released photos of a vehicle stolen in a carjacking.

This is a photo of the stolen vehicle from 11/17. If seen call police immediately and be aware it was stolen at GUNPOINT. Vehicle last seen on Mayfield rd at Richmond rd at 7pm on 11/17. #police #southeuclid #cleveland pic.twitter.com/cQEinQMRBO — South Euclid Police (@SEuclidPD) November 20, 2018

The car was last seen on Mayfield road and Richmond road at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 17.

According to a post on the South Euclid Police Department Facebook page, earlier that day at around 2:18 a.m., while at a stoplight at Cedar Road at Warrensville, a woman’s vehicle was lightly struck from behind.

Police say the driver of the other car pulled up next to the female and suggested she follow him so they could take a look at the damage together.

They pulled onto a side street and, police say, when the woman got out of her car to look at the damage, with her phone in her hand, one of the male occupants grabbed her phone, pointed a gun at her and stole her car.

South Euclid police recommend doing the following if you are ever in a similar situation:

1. Suggest to the other driver that “We call the police to report the accident.”

2. If roadway safety is an issue and you need to pull off of the roadway go to a well lit, highly visible, and busy area.

3. If you are concerned for your personal safety, stay in your vehicle with your doors locked and motion for the other driver to follow. Drive to the nearest police/fire station.