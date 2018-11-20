Show Info: November 20, 2018
Taste of Jamaica
The show kicked off in the kitchen with a recipe from Irie Jamaican Kitchen. The restaurant is located on East 185th Street in Euclid. www.iriejakitchen.com
Chicago – The Musical
The Tony Award winning musical Chicago is heading to Playhouse Square. Joining the cast is Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George. Click here to watch the interview. Chicago is at Playhouse Square November 27-December 2nd. For tickets call 216-241-6000. www.PlayhouseSquare.org
Explore your inner child
Start and finish your toy shopping this holiday season at Apple Jax in Lakewood! Click here to watch the feature. They will be open Black Friday! Apple Jax is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. www.facebook.com/applejaxtoys
Book your next getaway!
Angie McClure from Canary Travel stopped by with the travel deal of the week. You can save up to $600 on your next vacation to the Caribbean, Mexico or Hawaii. You must travel by April 30, 2019. Call Canary Travel to book your vacation. 216.252.1000. www.CanaryTravel.com
Pickle Party!
Be the star of your next holiday party with a charcuterie tray featuring Cleveland Pickle! They’ve also launched a new line of Preggo Pickles. www.preggopickle.com
Ohio Therapy Centers
Manage your pain with the help of Ohio Therapy Centers. They offer orthopedics, therapy, massage, chiropractic services and more. www.ohiotherapycenters.com
Shop local on Black Friday
Sanity in Chagrin Falls is encouraging you to shop local on Black Friday. The entire store will be 40% off from 9a until noon. You can also score a free gift with a $75 purchase. www.sanitystyle.com