Show Info: November 20, 2018

November 20, 2018

Taste of Jamaica

The show kicked off in the kitchen with a recipe from Irie Jamaican Kitchen. The restaurant is located on East 185th Street in Euclid. www.iriejakitchen.com

Chicago – The Musical

The Tony Award winning musical Chicago is heading to Playhouse Square. Joining the cast is Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George. Click here to watch the interview. Chicago is at Playhouse Square November 27-December 2nd. For tickets call 216-241-6000. www.PlayhouseSquare.org

Explore your inner child

Start and finish your toy shopping this holiday season at Apple Jax in Lakewood! Click here to watch the feature. They will be open Black Friday! Apple Jax is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. www.facebook.com/applejaxtoys

Book your next getaway!

Angie McClure from Canary Travel stopped by with the travel deal of the week. You can save up to $600 on your next vacation to the Caribbean, Mexico or Hawaii. You must travel by April 30, 2019. Call Canary Travel to book your vacation. 216.252.1000. www.CanaryTravel.com

Pickle Party!

Be the star of your next holiday party with a charcuterie tray featuring Cleveland Pickle! They’ve also launched a new line of Preggo Pickles. www.preggopickle.com

Ohio Therapy Centers

Manage your pain with the help of Ohio Therapy Centers. They offer orthopedics, therapy, massage, chiropractic services and more. www.ohiotherapycenters.com

Shop local on Black Friday

Sanity in Chagrin Falls is encouraging you to shop local on Black Friday. The entire store will be 40% off from 9a until noon. You can also score a free gift with a $75 purchase. www.sanitystyle.com