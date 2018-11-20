Pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving? Many say no! Check out your state’s fave holiday pie here…

If you thought everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving pie was pumpkin, you were wrong!

A poll from GE Appliances shows while pumpkin is the most popular type in many parts of the country, people in areas including New England and the West South-Central region disagree.

According to the poll, those who live in the New England region love apple at Thanksgiving, while pecan is the top pick in the West South-Central region. In other areas, the favorite is a tie between pecan and apple.

What about toppings?

The majority of Americans prefer something on their pie. According to the poll, Americans prefer the following:

Whipped cream only: 45%

Ice Cream: 24%

By itself: 17%

Served with Coffee: 14%

What do you prefer?