Man detained for questioning in deadly Mayfield Heights fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Two people are dead following an early morning house fire in Mayfield Heights, the fire chief told Fox 8 News.

The fire broke out in a house on Longwood Rd. around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayfield Heights Fire Chief Bruce Elliott told Fox 8 News an eight-year-old girl was transported to the hospital where she died. According to the Mayfield City School District, the eight-year-old girl was a third grader at Lander Elementary. The district is making counselors available at the school today and tomorrow.

Chief Elliott says a woman was dead when they arrived. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified her as 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski.

Around 9 a.m. Fox 8 crews on the scene say officers put a man in handcuffs who was the passenger in a car that had driven up to the house.

Police tell Fox 8 that man is being detained for questioning.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and State Fire Marshal's Office were called to the scene overnight, the fire chief said.

Elliott says there is enough that investigators don’t know about the fire, why it started and why the two people inside didn’t make it out, to call BCI to the scene.

Chief Elliott says they are also working to figure out if more people live at the home or typically stay there.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.