× Man accused of fatally stabbing father in Aurora

AURORA, Ohio– A man was stabbed to death in Aurora Monday night and his son is in custody.

Officers were called to a home on Greenview Drive at about 9 p.m. for a domestic situation between a 22-year-old man and his 52-year-old father.

Police said they arrived within minutes and found the older man dead from multiple stab wounds.

The son was arrested without incident. He will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.

The victim’s name has not been released.