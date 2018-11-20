× Investigation points to arson in Mayfield Heights fire that left mother, daughter dead

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– Authorities continue to investigate a house fire in Mayfield Heights that killed a woman and her daughter.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Longwood Road. Fire Chief Bruce Elliott said the investigation points to arson and a K-9 detected possible accelerants at the home, which will be tested.

The victims were identified as 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski, an intensive care nurse at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and 8-year-old Olivia Schneider, a third-grade student at Lander Elementary.

A family member set up a GoFundMe Account for the Pletnewski family. Donations can be made here.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Division of State Fire Marshal are aiding in the investigation.

