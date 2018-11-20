I-Team: Case worker getting out of prison early after food stamp trafficking case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has found a social services worker will get out of prison early even after going to prison for buying food stamps from a mother, Larissa Rodriguez, convicted in the death of her five-year-old son.

Nancy Caraballo should have been going to the Rodriguez family home every month to check on the kids and refer them for educational services. But investigators found at least a dozen times she went there on visitation days only to pick up the food stamp card. Investigators say she gave the mother 50 cents for every dollar of food stamps.

In April, Caraballo was sentenced to three years in prison. Caraballo argued she had learned from six months in prison and changed. A judge on Tuesday agreed to give her a chance to prove it.

Rodriguez, whose little boy, Jordan, was found buried in the backyard on Cleveland's west side last December, was sentenced in July to 25 years for his death.

Read more, here. Watch a past report on the sentencing in the video, above.