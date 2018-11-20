× Hard Rock Rocksino will be changing its name

NORTHFIELD PARK, Ohio – Hard Rock Rocksino will be changing its name soon, now that it has a new owner.

Fox 8 reported in April that MGM Resorts was buying the property.

With that transition will also be a property name change.

“When MGM Resorts transitions to its role as operator, the name of the property will change. We will share more information about the brand as the transition approaches,” MGM’s Director of Corporate Media Relations Brian Ahern told Fox 8 in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019, according to a press release from MGM.