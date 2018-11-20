Gas station worker gets emotional surprise after giving last $15 to man trying to reach abused dog

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — An animal advocate heading to one of the worst dog abuse cases he’s ever seen made it to his destination thanks to a heartwarming act of kindness from someone he’s never met.

And that Good Samaritan received a surprise herself from very same man — and dog — that she helped.

The evening of Nov. 13, Jason Cooke, who rescues and advocates for animals all over Northeast Ohio, learned about a dog named Mocha, who had severe injuries allegedly caused by chronic abuse.

Cooke, who lives in Brookfield, jumped in his car and made it halfway to the dog in Carroll County before he needed gas.

“I was in such a hurry when I left the house to pick up this poor dog…that I left my debit card at home,” Cooke said in a post on Facebook. “I was already halfway there and on fumes.”

Cooke pulled into a BP in Lisbon, and asked the workers if they’d allow him to pay somehow over the phone.

That’s when employee Heather Dissette stepped in.

“He told me what he was doing and said he was on his way to get her,” she said. “So I thought, you know what, I have $15 in the car, we’ll put that in the car,” said Dissette, who is an animal lover herself. “This will be my way of helping.”

She gave Cooke the money, which was the last of the cash she had, and sent him on his way. He picked up the dog and came up with the perfect way to thank Dissette for her kindness.

“I made it a point to stop back and let her meet the dog she helped by being so nice,” Cooke said. “She didn’t have to do any of that. She didn’t know me from Adam. But I’m so thankful she did. I wanted her to see Mocha.”

He captured a touching photo of Dissette meeting the dog, who despite injuries to every part of her body, was loving and happy to meet her human helper.

“She was just very loving,” said Dissette. “She just wanted to be petted and loved have her ears rubbed like any puppy. For as much pain as she was in, she put her face up to acknowledge me. It was so heartbreaking.”

“I feel so bad because she probably saw more love in the two days people tried to help her than in her lifetime,” said Dissette.

Veterinarians told Cooke Mocha had multiple fractures and breaks to her ribs, legs and pelvis. Several were chronic and in various stages of healing.

Her odds at having a good quality of life were very poor, and Cooke had to make the decision to euthanize her. He bought her a cheeseburger and “sent her to heaven” on Nov. 14.

A veterinarian’s report said the “injuries are highly suspicious for abuse.” The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case.

Dissette said she followed Mocha’s story on Facebook and cried when she found out the dog had to be put down.

While she lent Cooke her last $15, she said it was all about “helping your fellow human.”

In fact, Dissette, who has five kids (and over 12 furbabies), said she had to confess “what she did” to her family before this story was written.

“It was so nice for him to bring her to see me,” she said. “I just hope from this, people can be kind. The world needs to slow down and be kind to each other.”

