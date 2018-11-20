Fremont police investigate attempted child abduction report

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont police are investigating a report of a child abduction attempt.

The report was filed Monday at 4:13 p.m., according to a press release.

Fremont police chief Dean Bliss reports they were alerted that a man wearing a red hoodie with white lettering attempted to grab an elementary school student.

This was near Hayes Avenue and S. Park Avenue.

The complainant told police the man ran from the area northbound on Park Avenue.

Fremont police say they are working with Fremont City Schools to keep students safe.