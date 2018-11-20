Fox 8 Jukebox: Emily Hackett

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Emily Hackett is making a name for herself in the country music scene. Her recent EP, By The Sun, earned rave reviews in Rolling Stone and Billboard Magazine. Emily has two singles in regular rotation getting national airplay. Born in Cleveland, Emily started her music path at the Cleveland Music School Settlement. She currently lives in Nashville and you can click here to learn more about this talented artist.
