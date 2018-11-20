Fire chief: Woman and child dead in Mayfield Heights house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Two people are dead following an early morning house fire in Mayfield Heights, the fire chief told Fox 8 News.

The fire broke out in a house on Longwood Rd. around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The Mayfield Heights Police Department confirmed that two people were pulled from the house.

Mayfield Heights Fire Chief Bruce Elliott told Fox 8 News an eight-year-old girl and an adult female are dead.

Fatal fire in Mayfield Heights on Longwood Rd. Fire chief said at least 1 victim has died. I witnessed 1 victim get pulled from a 2nd floor window. State Fire Marshall and BCI and have been called to help with the investigation. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/3sBKnrkTtn — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) November 20, 2018

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and State Fire Marshal's Office were called to the scene, the fire chief said.

Elliott says there is enough that investigators don’t know about the fire, why it started and why the two people inside didn’t make it out to call BCI to the scene.

Elliott says when crews arrived on scene there was heavy fire coming from the home and damage to the inside stairs, living room and second floor. Firefighters had to use ladders to get to the second floor.

Chief Elliott says they are also working to figure out if more people live at the home or typically stay there.

