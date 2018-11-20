FBI joins search for woman wanted in Woodmere Village robbery

WOODMERE VILLAGE, Ohio – The FBI is now involved in the search for a woman who committed a brazen armed robbery in Woodmere Village.

The woman first targeted the Cleveland Consignment Shoppe November 15.

In that incident investigators now believe the woman was checking the store’s security.

The woman drove away in an early 2000 Hyundai Sante Fe or a similar small SUV black in color with tinted windows.

Investigators say she returned the following day at 11:50 a.m.

On November 16, Woodmere police say she was driving a reddish-orange Dodge Challenger with no plates.

You can see in surveillance pictures the woman was armed with a shotgun.

The FBI says she stole several expensive items.

The FBI and Woodmere police need help identifying this woman.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Woodmere Police Department via Chagrin Valley Dispatch and ask for the shift supervisor or officer in charge (440)247-7321.