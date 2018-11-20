Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Police in Tennessee believe someone threw a chunk of concrete from a highway overpass, killing a driver who was on his way to work.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says 54-year-old Joe C. Shelton Jr. was killed when the concrete came through his front windshield and hit him in the face. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday while Shelton was driving on Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville. Shelton was travelling from his home in Pleasant View to his job at a Nissan plant in Smyrna.

MNPD investigating today's 4:54 a.m. death of Joe C. Shelton Jr., 54, on I-24 east near downtown after this chunk of concrete, likely thrown from the Shelby Av Bridge, went thru his windshield. Know who may have done this? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/ehEOPXnfM6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 20, 2018

Tennessee Transportation Department bridge inspectors determined the concrete was not part of the nearby Shelby Avenue Bridge. They say the chunk more closely resembles a roadway curb.

Police believe the chunk was thrown from the bridge and are reviewing available surveillance footage of the area.

Police say they do not yet have a description of a suspect or suspects who may have thrown the concrete. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

