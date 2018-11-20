Cleveland police looking for missing 6-year-old girl; may have been picked up by non-custodial father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are looking for a missing six-year-old girl.

According to Cleveland police, Briyanna Pearson's mother reported Tuesday she was missing from school at Village Prep.

Police say reports indicate the child was picked up by the non-custodial father without permission from a school bus stop.

The girl lives with her mother.

Police say the father's name is Dominic Pearson; they say there's no indication the father will harm the child, so this is not an Amber Alert.

