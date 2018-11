CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire is on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of E. 98th street.

The call went out just before 11 a.m.

Crews from the 6th Battlion went inside the home to search for possible victims.

They tell Fox 8 no one was inside.

Cleveland fire posted pictures from the scene.

UPDATE on House Fire East 98th in 6th Battalion: Heavy volume of fire in attic. Tile roof presents challenges for ventilating roof. No reports of entrapment. Companies making progress. #clefireonscene pic.twitter.com/WBTzgQyjND — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) November 20, 2018

You can see flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof.