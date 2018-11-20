× Cleveland Cavaliers announce JR Smith no longer with the team

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to part ways with JR Smith.

The Cavs released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming JR will no longer be with the team.

Smith signed a four-year, $57 million deal with the Cavs following the 2016 championship win.

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old shooting guard spoke out about the team not wanting him. He said, “It’s hard to be somewhere where you know they don’t want you here,” Smith said. “I can’t even be competitive anymore. For somebody in my shoes, that’s the hardest part.”

Smith said at the time, he was told he would not be in the rotation after the third game.

The Cavs said in their statement Tuesday, “They are working with JR and his representation regarding his future. The organization wishes JR and his family well and appreciates and thanks him for his contributions in the community, to the team and his role in the 2016 NBA Championship.”

