COLUMBUS — Newborns in Columbus are all set for the big Buckeye game this weekend.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center tweeted photos of babies in adorable gear, and said all “Buckeye Babies” born at the medical center this week — through November 24 — will receive “Beat Xichigan” sleep swaddles and Buckeye helmet-inspired hats.

Our newest members of #BuckeyeNation are suiting up for the game this weekend! All #BuckeyeBabies born at #OSUWexMed this week (through 11/24) will receive “Beat ❌ichigan” sleep swaddles and Buckeye helmet-inspired hats. #GoBucks 👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/SFSu8bEysN — OSU Wexner Med Ctr (@OSUWexMed) November 19, 2018

The Buckeyes take on the Wolverines at noon this Saturday. You can watch the game on FOX 8.

