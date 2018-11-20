× WATCH LIVE: Browns team up with Cleveland Food Bank to fight hunger

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns players, along with with Fox 8 morning team, Giant Eagle and members of the Browns Women Organization are spending part of their day Tuesday at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

They are packaging meals and food items for shelters and pantries through Northeast Ohio.

Additionally, the Browns and players this year are collectively making a financial donation that will allow the Greater Cleveland Food Bank an opportunity to supply 80,000 meals in the community.