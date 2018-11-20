Akron police work to ID possible suspects in homicide

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three possible suspects after a homicide Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting on South Arlington Street shortly after 10 a.m. and found a 20-year-old man in the road. He suffered several gunshots and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Surveillance photos from a nearby business show three males who were possibly involved, Akron police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-343-COPS. You can also text “TIPSCO” to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.