Why some families are skipping gifts this Christmas

There number of people celebrating a no-gifts holiday is increasing.

A 2014 Survey of Affluence and Wealth from Time Inc. and YouGov revealed nearly two million households have dropped out of holiday gift spending altogether.

The same survey was not conducted this year.

In 2017, one survey found 69% of people would skip exchanging gifts this holiday season if their friends and family agreed to it. That’s according to a survey conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Survey participants list a variety of reasons they’d like to opt-out of gift giving. The most common answer is financial stress.