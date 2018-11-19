Weather outlook: Below-average temperatures continue with chance of snow showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The second in a series of reinforcing cold fronts will move through pre-sunrise Tuesday. That will increase the chance of a snow shower pattern that may offer local cosmetic coatings of up to an inch or so wherever snow showers persist.

Our below average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving. In fact, the air will be SO cold on Thanksgiving Day that many U.S. cities from Buffalo to Boston may see new record cold maximum temperatures set for Thanksgiving Day!

Sunday marked TWELVE days in a row of below average temps. Average high: 50°. Looks like we’ll tack on several more days before we finally reach our normal.

Thanksgiving will be quiet with some sunny breaks, trending colder following a reinforcing front Wednesday night. Our little bit of a “mild-up” will hold off until the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

