Thanksgiving recipes that save on calories, but burst with flavor

CLEVELAND, Oh -- You don't have to sacrifice all the good stuff to make your Thanksgiving meal healthier. Dietitian Lindsay Bailey from Akron Children's Hospital shared some tips and recipes with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer that keep flavor on the menu, but keep the pounds from packing on.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Dish

Ingredients:

1 bag of Brussels sprouts, cut in half

1 small to medium sized butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced

1 bag of dried cranberries

1 cup chopped pecans

Drizzle of unflavored oil like canola

Salt/pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375. Line a cookie sheet with foil and spray with non stick spray. Add Brussels sprouts and butternut squash to the tray, drizzle with oil, and add salt, pepper. Roast for 25-30 minutes until veggies are tender. Cooking time will vary depending on the size of the veggies- smaller halves of Brussels sprouts and smaller dices of squash cook faster. Add cranberries and pecans and cook for an additional 5 minutes, then enjoy!

Mashed Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 large head of cauliflower

1 box vegetable broth

2 Tbsp chopped roasted garlic (jarred)

2 Tbsp butter

Salt/pepper to taste

Cut cauliflower into florets and add to large pan. Add 1 box vegetable broth and bring to boil on the stove top. Once boiling, reduce heat and simmer. Cook until cauliflower is very soft and falls apart easily. Drain in a colander. Add cauliflower to food processor with butter, salt, pepper, and garlic. Purée until smooth. Serve and enjoy!

Butternut squash soup

1 large butternut squash

1 cup diced carrots

1 large onion, diced

1 Apple, peeled, seeded, and diced

1 box vegetable broth

2 tsp cinnamon

Salt/pepper to taste

Cut butternut squash in half and remove seeds. Place skin side up on a greased cookie sheet and add to a 400 degree preheated oven. Roast until soft, approximately 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool. In a soup pan, boil broth, onion, apple, carrots, salt, pepper and cinnamon until all ingredients are soft. Once squash is cooled, remove skin and add cooked squash to soup pot. Let mixture cool slightly before adding to a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!

Winter fruit salad

6-8 clementines, skin removed and split into segments

4 kiwis diced

1-2 apples, diced

1 large container pomegranate seeds

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp lime juice

Fresh mint leaves, chopped

Combine all fruits in a bowl. In a separate container, whisk honey and lime juice. Add honey and lime juice to fruit, and mix in mint leaves. Chill for 1-2 hours before serving.

Pumpkin cheesecake dip

1 cup pumpkin purée

2 oz reduced fat cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup almond butter

5 Tbsp maple syrup

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

5 Tbsp coconut flour

Add all ingredients except coconut flour into a mixing bowl. Mix until fluffy. Add in coconut flour and mix until slightly thickened. Let chill at least 1 hour before serving with apple slices.

Recipe courtesy of Hummusapien