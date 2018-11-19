Surveillance video released of phone store employee held at gunpoint in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio – Police in Willowick are searching for a man they say held an employee at gunpoint at a cell phone store.

It happened in the 30300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect walked in and handed the sales person a note.

Willowick police say the man then ordered the sales person to the back of the store at gunpoint.

Surveillance cameras were rolling and got a pretty clear picture of the suspect.

If you have any information that can help police, call them at (440)585-1234.