SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – South Euclid police officers responded to a report of a crash at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, officers found a car that had crashed into a utility pole at Mayfield and South Belvoir.

Police say the driver was out of the vehicle when they arrived.

Police say they arrested the 65-year-old woman for operating her vehicle while intoxicated.

The damage to the car was extensive, but police did not say the driver needed medical treatment.