Shaker Heights teacher remembered as ‘pure love’

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A vigil will be held Monday at the school where Aisha Fraser worked for more than a decade.

Police say Fraser was killed during a domestic violence incident Saturday in Shaker Heights. Her ex-husband and former judge, Lance Mason, was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He has not been charged.

Fraser had two children. She was 45-years-old.

Fraser's uncle, George Fraser, tells Fox 8 the girls are staying with Aisha's best friend, who will ultimately become their adoptive parent.

“She was a servant leader, in her attribute she provided people with hope. She was focused on education, culture, commitment to community and she was pure love," George Fraser told us.

"She was very classy full of positivity and full of humor and always found the good in people. As an elementary school teacher just had a special gift in connecting with young people and teaching them," he said.

"Aisha had this special connection with every kid and I felt like she was a mother to everyone and anyone. She was so special. She was never down. She was always so happy and cheerful and I feel like we lost a great person," Brytnee Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw and Fraser worked in children's ministries together.

Fraser was a very active participant in her church, Garfield Memorial Church in Pepper Pike, where the pastor, Chip Freed, said many tears were shed for her during Sunday church services.

He said Fraser volunteered in the church’s cafe, greeted people and would supply books for children.

"She was so affirmed. If she was having a bad day you'd never know it. She could sense people who were and she would intentionally pour into them, greet them with a smile, hospitality and a hug," Freed said.

A vigil will be held in Aisha's memory at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Woodbury Elementary School in Shaker Heights where she taught sixth grade.

The school is providing grief counselors on campus Monday and Tuesday. School does not come back in session until November 26.

The Shaker Heights Teacher's Association has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Fraser’s children.

"She will be sorely missed by the school that’s why they set up the Go Fund Me. The money already raised is a testimony to the human being that she was. She was a fine human being a great mom and great citizen,” her uncle said.

Fomer judge Lance Mason has been in police custody since Saturday.

