Search for fourth suspect in murders of father, teenage daughter in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a fourth suspect in connection with the brutal murders of a father and his teenage daughter.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Demarcus “Boomer” Sheeley.

Sheeley, according to authorities, is wanted for aggravated murder.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Sheeley, along with Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson, and Quentin Palmer, are all charged with the deaths of Paul Bradley, 39, and his daughter, Paris Bradley, 14.

Police say the Bradleys were tortured and killed before they were found October 10 in a car that had been set on fire in an East Cleveland field.

The other three suspects are in custody.

Sheeley, 24, is described as 5’5,” and weighing 164 pounds. He has a last known address of Dunlap Ave in Cleveland. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Sheeley, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). You can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

