Scattered rain and snow showers, areas of dense fog

The snow to wintry mix is expected in our southern counties this morning. If you live south of Rt. 30 there could be some slick spots during the morning commute.

The rain will spread northward after lunch and continue through the afternoon commute. Unfortunately, more of the same with another dreary, below average day ahead. Lake effect snow following a cold front on Tuesday may deposit some descent snow out east.

Our below average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving. Sunday marked TWELVE days in a row of below average temps. Average high: 50°. Looks like we’ll tack on several more days before we finally reach our normal.

Thanksgiving will be quiet with some sunny breaks, trending colder following a reinforcing front Wednesday night. Our little bit of a warm-up will hold off until the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: