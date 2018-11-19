New Philadelphia police seize 76 firearms in one of state’s largest busts

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio– The New Philadelphia Police Department seized more than 76 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition on Wednesday. Authorities are calling it one of the largest gun seizures in recent Ohio history.

Officers found the weapons at an apartment on West High Avenue. Police said the 76-year-old suspect was taking the owner’s guns and selling them without his knowledge.

Last week, the victim’s sister contacted investigators because she was worried her brother’s new power of attorney was taking advantage of him.

“The owner of the firearms stated that he thought that this 76-year-old was a friend and that this man had approached him to be his power of attorney only to help with his bills and for help with caring for his cats. He said that he never gave him permission, nor did he have knowledge that he was just after his firearm collection,” New Philadelphia police said.

Police discovered the suspect has an extensive criminal history and is a registered tier II sex offender. It is against the law for him to have any firearm because of his felony convictions.

The suspect is facing charges for possessing the weapons. The case was submitted to the Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office for review.