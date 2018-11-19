I-Team: Hopkins Airport main escalator finally fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A spokesperson for Hopkins Airport says a main escalator is now running again after being out of service for months.

Last week, the I-Team made headlines when we approached the airport director, and he said he couldn’t answer questions about the escalator without permission from city hall.

The next day, Robert Kennedy revealed the entire escalator had to be torn apart and shipped out to be rebuilt. On Friday, he promised the escalator would be back in service at the beginning of the week.

Late Monday afternoon, the spokesperson called to say, in fact, it is now back in operation.

The escalator is important to travelers since it is used by those arriving from RTA trains and from parking lots. Without that escalator, travelers have been forced to go out of their way to check in for flights often waiting in long lines for nearby elevators.

The airport says the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush actually begins as early as today.

