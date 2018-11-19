Huge outpouring from viewers means family of 10-year-old boy with cerebral palsy will get wheelchair accessible van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- It was the dream of 10-year-old Braxton Martin to have a wheelchair accessible van, that would give him greater independence and make life easier for his parents.

Thanks to FOX 8 News viewers, Braxton’s dream will become a reality. Braxton, who is a fifth grader at Glenwood Intermediate School in Stark County's Plain Township, was born with cerebral palsy, and has faced a number of health issues.

His mother says as Braxton has grown, it has become more and more difficult for her and Braxton’s dad to lift him in and out of the family van, and store his wheelchair.

That's why a family friend decided to create a GoFundMe page to help the family purchase a wheelchair-accessible van. They set a goal of $33,050, and after FOX 8 did a story about Braxton, donations from our viewers enabled the family to exceed the goal.

Speaking at school on Monday, Braxton Martin told FOX 8, "Just the thought of having a wheelchair lift and making it easier on me and my parents, I think is just wonderful."

The donations have ranged from $10 all the way up to $5,000, and many of those who left messages on the GoFundMe page say they were touched by Braxton's positive outlook.

His mom says they plan to donate the excess donations to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. She is overwhelmed by the generosity of FOX 8 viewers. “He has always been such a positive, that's one of the things obviously I love about him, like he is the most positive person and for everything you know that he goes through and to be that positive is pretty, pretty amazing, said Jennifer Martin.

The family plans to pick up the van in North Carolina over the Christmas holiday, and Braxton calls it the best gift ever. “God bless everyone that donated; it's amazing what one little GoFundMe can do for one little person's life," he said.