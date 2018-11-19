× Here for the holidays: Tribe six packs

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians are offering the perfect holiday gift for Tribe fans.

The Tribe six packs go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

The ticket packages, which include options for Friday, Saturday or Sunday games, are fans’ first crack at 2019 tickets and include some of next season’s best matchups and weekends.

The packages start at $99.

The first 1,000 fans to purchase 2019 Tribe Six Packs will get priority access to 2019 Home Opener tickets (limit two Home Opener tickets per account).

Tribe Six Pack options include the following 2019 series:

• April 19-21: vs. Atlanta

• May 17-19: vs. Baltimore

• June 7-9: vs. New York Yankees

• July 12-14: vs. Minnesota

• Aug. 23-25: vs. Kansas City

• Sept. 20-22: vs. Philadelphia