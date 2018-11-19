Here for the holidays: Tribe six packs

Posted 9:07 am, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 09:34AM, November 19, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Fans applaud starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians as he warms up to start the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Tigers for their 20th straight win. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians are offering the perfect holiday gift for Tribe fans.

The Tribe six packs go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

The ticket packages, which include options for Friday, Saturday or Sunday games, are fans’ first crack at 2019 tickets and include some of next season’s best matchups and weekends.

The packages start at $99.

The first 1,000 fans to purchase 2019 Tribe Six Packs will get priority access to 2019 Home Opener tickets (limit two Home Opener tickets per account).

Tribe Six Pack options include the following 2019 series:
• April 19-21: vs. Atlanta
• May 17-19: vs. Baltimore
• June 7-9: vs. New York Yankees
• July 12-14: vs. Minnesota
• Aug. 23-25: vs. Kansas City
• Sept. 20-22: vs. Philadelphia

Related stories