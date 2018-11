CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a man near Shaw High School.

According to police, officers were called to the gas station located at Euclid and Shaw avenue at 1:44 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a man who had been shot.

East Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene.

The man was pronounced deceased just after 2 a.m., according to information from Cleveland police.

Police have not identified the victim.