Four hospitalized in Munson Township house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Four people are being treated for smoke inhalation, following a fire at their home in Munson Township Monday.

That's according to the Chardon Fire Department.

The fire broke out at the intersection of Auburn and Thwing road.

That intersection is closed as fire crews wrap up on the scene. This is near the Legend Lake Golf Club.

The initial reports of the fire went out around 5:30 a.m.

Sky Fox flew over the scene, showing heavy smoke coming from a home, but the fire appeared to be out at 6:15 a.m.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.