Ex-judge Mason charged with injuring officer at homicide scene; Mayor stands by hiring

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Lance Mason was charged on Monday following a crash and deadly stabbing.

Lance Mason, 51, was charged with felonious assault. He remains in the hospital and has not been charged with his ex-wife's murder. Court documents said Mason is being held without bond.

Officers were called to a home on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights Saturday morning for a domestic incident. Police said Mason rammed his SUV into a police cruiser, injuring the officer, while fleeing the scene.

He was driving, "Fast enough to cause multiple airbag deployments and disabling damage to both vehicles," court documents said.

Aisha Fraser, 45, was found dead in the driveway. She was a sixth grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School.

Mason previously spent time in prison for domestic violence for assaulting his then-wife in 2014. Police said he punched, choked and bit her.

After his release, Mason was hired by the city of Cleveland.

On Monday, Mayor Frank Jackson told FOX 8 he stands by the hiring, saying he had no way to predict the future. Jackson said people deserve second changes.

When asked if he would no longer hire people with domestic violence convictions, this is how the mayor responded:

"No, we're not gonna say that. We're gonna look at it as a policy. Our policy is second chances unless there is something that would prevent us from doing it. For example, you wouldn't hire a convicted felon and put them around children. You wouldn't hire an embezzler and put them in the finance department."

