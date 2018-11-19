× Firefighters battle intense flames at apartment complex in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Westlake.

According to fire officials, crews responded to 1500 Westford Circle around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday.

A witness who provided photos to FOX 8 says flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building.

He also says he saw officers running into the building to evacuate residents.

As of right now, there have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.