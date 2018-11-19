FBI investigating death of American woman on cruise ship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI— The FBI is investigating the death of 52-year-old woman who was a passenger on a cruise ship heading from Florida to Aruba.

The Santa Clarita, California-based cruise line said in a statement that the American woman died early Tuesday aboard the Royal Princess.

Cruise officials said her death was reported to the FBI and local authorities in Aruba. The statement says local authorities met the ship when it arrived in Aruba and cruise officials are cooperating with investigators.

No additional details, including the woman's name, were immediately available.

The Royal Princess departed Nov. 9 from Port Everglades on a 7-day Southern Caribbean cruise. It will return to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.