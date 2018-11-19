Family, friends remember mother killed while trying to stop carjackers in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It was standing room only Monday evening at an emotional vigil held for a courageous mother who was killed trying to stop two carjackers in Cleveland.

More than 150 people came to Archwood United Church, mourning the loss of Lesley De Jesus, a 33-year-old wife and mother-of-two.

On November 15, De Jesus was with her family volunteering at the church when they saw someone trying to steal their van.

She was run down by the suspects, who still have not been caught.

Her family Sunday night pleaded with those responsible to turn themselves in.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for anyone who can lead police to an arrest.

