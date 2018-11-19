Family, friends remember mother killed while trying to stop carjackers in Cleveland

Posted 10:41 pm, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:08PM, November 19, 2018

CLEVELAND -- It was standing room only Monday evening at an emotional vigil held for a courageous mother who was killed trying to stop two carjackers in Cleveland.

More than 150 people came to Archwood United Church, mourning the loss of Lesley De Jesus, a 33-year-old wife and mother-of-two.

On November 15, De Jesus was with her family volunteering at the church when they saw someone trying to steal their van.

Lesley DeJesus (courtesy: GoFundMe)

She was run down by the suspects, who still have not been caught.

Her family Sunday night pleaded with those responsible to turn themselves in.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for anyone who can lead police to an arrest.

Continuing coverage, here.

