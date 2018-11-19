Dog named Mocha dies after injuries to ‘every limb,’ authorities investigating alleged abuse

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the alleged abuse of a dog named Mocha, who was euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams confirmed that his office began their investigation last week, but no one is in custody at this time.

Jason Cooke, of Brookfield, is an advocate for animals all over Northeast Ohio and said he helped rescue the roughly 2-year-old dog on Nov. 13 after being made aware of her situation.

When he arrived at a Carroll County home to get Mocha, it was obvious her injuries were severe.

“I could see right away that she couldn’t walk,” he said. “She was in a lot of distress.”

He took Mocha to a veterinary hospital in Girard to be stabilized.

“They did X-rays that showed multiple fractures and breaks,” he said. “The vet was actually surprised that the injuries weren’t from a car. She had no road rash or scrapes or any indication she was struck by a car. And she had old injuries.”

The following morning she was taken to Akron Med Vet, where she could be seen by orthopedic specialists.

A veterinarian’s report Cooke shared with Fox 8 states that Mocha had injuries that “involve every limb” and that many of them were “chronic” and in various stages of healing.

She had fractures to ribs on both sides of her body, the top of her left leg, her left elbow joint and her pelvis.

She also had “chronic crush type” injuries to multiple bones in her right paw, and she had injuries to her left and right femurs.

The “injuries are highly suspicious for abuse,” the report states.

Cooke said after consulting with several veterinarians and specialists, he learned that due to the extent of her injuries, “her prognosis and quality of life would be very poor.”

“I went and bought her a cheeseburger, and she ate it, and I sent her to heaven,” he said. “She’ll be coming home (Tuesday). I consider her my dog. Even though she was only in my life for less than 24 hours.”

Cooke consulted authorities after Mocha’s death, and now he’s hoping for justice.

Williams said he hopes to have an update in the investigation within the next couple of days.

“It’s been hard on me, hard on everyone,” said Cooke. “We want some type of accountability and most importantly, if what we think happened did happen…I don’t want another animal to be harmed by this person.” No suspects have been named, as the investigation is still continuing.

Cooke posted Mocha’s story, updates, and photos on his Facebook page. Over the last several days, she’s captured the hearts of many, and her story has been shared hundreds of times.

He thanked everyone who supported him during the process, including Animal Pawtectors, who paid for all of Mocha’s vet bills.

Cooke said that despite all of Mocha’s injuries, “she never stopped loving.”

“People need to know she died surrounded by love,” he said. “Everyone in that emergency rooms heart’s were broken by this poor dog. She was surrounded by people who loved her probably for the first time in their life.”