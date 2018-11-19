× Cleveland Indians to debut new uniforms without Chief Wahoo logo

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians will debut new uniforms without the trademark Chief Wahoo logo Monday.

Next season marks the first time in more than 70 years that the controversial caricature won’t be on team uniforms.

The Indians have been phasing out the logo for years in favor of a “block C” on its batting helmets and caps.

The Indians and Major League Baseball announced in January that Chief Wahoo would be removed from uniforms for the 2019 season.

A limited amount of Wahoo merchandise is still available at the team shop at Progressive Field.

The Indians will debut their new look at 10 a.m. Fox 8 will stream it live.

The team teased fans about the new unis on twitter.

🚨 LEAKED 🚨 New uniform sneak peek … pic.twitter.com/z6cwRr3Nax — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 19, 2018