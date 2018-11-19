WATCH LIVE: Chris Watts sentenced in killing of two daughters and pregnant wife

WELD COUNTY, Colorado – A Colorado man who pleaded for his family’s return before being charged with killing his daughters and pregnant wife will not face the death penalty.

He could, however, spend the rest of his life behind bars after he is sentenced Monday.

Chris Watts, 33, pleaded guilty this month to first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of 34-year-old Shanann Watts and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

When Shanann Watts and the two girls went missing in mid-August, Chris Watts first told reporters they had gone to a friend’s house before later pleading for his family’s return in an interview with CNN affiliate KMGH.

“My kids are my life,” Watts said, standing on the front porch of their home in Frederick, about 30 miles north of Denver. “Those smiles light up my life.”

Watts told the station his wife came home from the airport about 2 a.m., and he left for work about 5:15 a.m. He said the two had an emotional but civil conversation before he left, but he didn’t elaborate.

Separately, he told law enforcement that on the morning of August 13, before leaving for work, he had informed his wife that he wanted a separation. They had not argued, but they were both upset and crying, he told police, according to an affidavit.

Chris Watts claimed he had called and texted his wife about three times that morning with no reply, he told KMGH. He said he realized something was wrong when Shanann Watts’ friend arrived at the couple’s home around noon.

“She just got back from Arizona, and I figured she was just busy, but when her friend showed up, that’s when it just registered — like all right, this isn’t right,” Watts said.

Three days later, Shanann Watts’ body, 15 weeks pregnant with their third child, was found in a shallow grave. The bodies of Bella and Celeste were found in commercial oil tanks at a company where Watts had worked.

After authorities found the bodies, Chris Watts changed his story, telling police he had strangled Shanann Watts in a fit of rage after seeing his wife choking Celeste.

On November 6, Watts pleaded guilty to nine charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

Shanann Watts had gender reveal party planned

Authorities aren’t sure why he killed his family.

After the plea deal was announced, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told reporters that authorities have a partial motive. He would offer more thoughts after Watts is sentenced, he said.

According to an unsealed Weld County arrest affidavit, investigators say they discovered Watts was “actively involved” in an affair with a co-worker.

In exchange for Watts’ pleas, he will not face the death penalty, Rourke said. Shanann Watts’ family was OK with taking the option off the table, he said.

The plea deal asks the judge to make the first-degree murder sentences consecutive, Rourke said, so they would stretch one after the other.

