3 northeast Ohio crossing guards nominated for “America’s Favorite”

OHIO – Three crossing guards from northeast Ohio schools are being considered for “America’s Favorite Crossing Guard.”

Voting opened Monday.

169 crossing guards nationwide were nominated this year.

It’s a competition hosted by Safe Kids Worldwide.

Safekids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries.

Voting lasts through the end of November.

Then, a judging panel will review the top 5 crossing guards and pick a winner. Safe Kids will come to the winning school to celebrate with a pep rally and celebration. The winner will receive a prize up to $500.

The school of the top 3 crossing guards will win prizes, with the winning school getting a $10,000 prize.

Here are your nominees:

Bernadette Butler, Grindstone Elementary School, Berea



Mr. James Kelly, North Canton City School, North Canton



Oby Perdue, Barberton Middle School, Barberton



You can vote for any of our local crossing guards by clicking on their names above.