17-year-old Sophia Floersch survives airborne crash at Macau Grand Prix

MACAU – A 17-year-old German driver has fractured her spine after suffering a horrifying airborne crash at Macau Grand Prix’s Formula Three final on Sunday.

In dramatic video footage, Sophia Floersch can be seen losing control of her Van Amersfoort Racing car and flying over her competitors before slamming into the track fence.

Watch the video here:



On Twitter, Floersch thanked everyone for the messages of support.

Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.

Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.

Update soon. — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 18, 2018

In a medical report published by Van Amersfoort Racing, it says Floersch suffered a spinal fracture as a result of the accident.

The medical report added that Floersch is “not fit to race.”

The governing body of motor sport, the FIA, also published a statement on Facebook which said that Japan’s Sho Tsuboi — whose car Floersch collided with — had also been taken to a local hospital for “further evaluation,” as well as two members of the media and one marshal.