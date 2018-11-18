Vehicle strikes utility pole causing road closures throughout the night in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Officials have closed roads in Parma after a driver struck a utility pole.

Parma Fire says, along with Parma Police, they have closed Snow Road between Broadview Road and South Park Boulevard due to the accident.

Officials say utilities in the area have been impacted and Snow Road will be closed to vehicle traffic throughout the night.

Motorists are being rerouted through Midtown shopping plaza at this time.

Parma Fire says this incident may affect morning rush hour commutes.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.