× Shaker Heights City Schools offers grief counseling following death of elementary school teacher

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — After the death of an elementary school teacher Shaker Heights City Schools are offering grief counseling services for students, families and staff.

Aisha Fraser, a 6th grade teacher at Woodbury Elementary School, was killed Saturday. She was 45-years-old.

Her ex-husband, former judge Lance Mason, has been taken into custody, according to Shaker Heights police. He has not been charged.

Per the district’s website, grief counselors will be at Woodbury Elementary School Monday and Tuesday. These services are open to students, their families and all Shaker Schools staff.

Those wanting to speak with someone on Monday or Tuesday should call Woodbury (216-295-4150) or Mercer (216-295-4070).

The district has released the following grief counseling schedule:

Monday, November 19, 2018

Grief counseling and supports for all District staff will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon at both Woodbury and Mercer.

Grief counseling and supports for all District students and their families will be available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both Woodbury and Mercer.

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Grief counseling and supports for all District staff will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon at both Woodbury and Mercer.

Grief counseling and supports for all District students and their families will be available from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at both Woodbury and Mercer.

The district also says that out of respect for Fraser, her family and loved ones, all district buildings will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

However, Shaker Recreation Department Fun Days at Woodbury will be operating as normal.

Professional development for teachers has reportedly been canceled.

The Shaker Heights Teachers’ Association is hosting a vigil honoring Fraser Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Woodbury Elementary School.

The SHTA has also organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Fraser’s children and family.

Continuing coverage, here.