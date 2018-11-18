Santa lights up Pinecrest shopping district for holiday season

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio — Pinecrest is kicking off the holiday season with Cleveland’s newest lighting tradition.

On Sunday beginning at 4:30 p.m. a celebration including a host of family friendly activities and performances kicked off.

These activities even included the opening of Pinecrest’s Central skating rink.

Around 5:30 p.m. Santa Claus took the stage for the holiday lighting.

Sunday’s event is the first of several planned holiday events that the district is hosting.

