Repeat performance: Clouds, wintry mix as highs struggle to reach 40°

CLEVELAND -- A weak cold front brought some very light patches of rain or wet snow. A few snow showers develop predawn, little to no accumulation expected.

Here's a look at the FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

An area of low pressure will move along the Ohio River Valley today bringing our next batch of a wintry mix. Little to no accumulation expected once again. Sunday will be much like Saturday with clouds ruling the sky and temperatures will struggle to reach 40° again.

Our below average temperatures continue as we head into Thanksgiving week. Today marks ELEVEN straight days of below average temps. Average high: 50°. Looks like we’ll tack on several more days before we finally reach our normal. Stay warm!

Thanksgiving will be quiet with some sunny breaks, but unfortunately now it’s trending colder following a reinforcing cold front Wednesday night. Our little bit of a warm-up will hold off until next weekend.

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

