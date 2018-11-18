‘Please come forward, turn yourself in’: Family of carjacking victim speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- On a cold Sunday evening, a family in mourning stood together with the goal of bringing justice in the name of their loved one. Lesley De Jesus, 33, a wife and mother of two, died Thursday afternoon after she was run down by carjacking suspects who stole her family van.

"On Thursday the fifteenth of November, Lesley was tragically murdered, senselessly killed in front of her husband and children."

Family members gathered with a plea to the suspects who are still out there. The De Jesus family spokesperson, "Thalia", spoke publicly about the tragedy.

"We want to plead with the community if you know or have heard or seen anything regarding this horrific crime. Please, please reach out the the authorities," she said, "Two children are without their mother, a husband without a wife. Please come forward, turn yourself in. The family needs closure."

The extended family returned to the crime scene outside of the Archwood United Church of Christ on Archwood Avenue.

Lesley, her husband, and their two children were volunteering at the church when the carjacking happened. Now there is a makeshift memorial of balloons and stuffed animals in the spot where De Jesus was hit.

"Lesley was a courageous woman who loved her family and was willing to do anything for her children," the spokesperson said.

Cleveland police recovered the van on Denison Avenue after the incident. No arrests have been made.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for anyone who can lead police to an arrest.

Continuing coverage, here.