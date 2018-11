Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Officials closed roads in Parma Sunday night after a driver struck a utility pole.

This impacted Snow Road between Broadview Road and South Park Boulevard.

The road reopened with one lane in each direction around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police have not given an update on the condition of the driver.

Officials say the crash also affected utilities in the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.