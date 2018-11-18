Ohio making progress in battle against opioid epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Some progress has been made in Ohio's continuing battle against the opioid epidemic.

It comes on two fronts. First, overall, many doctors are prescribing fewer opiates.

For example, MetroHealth Clinic in Cleveland, announced earlier this year that its doctors prescribed 3 million fewer opiate pills over an 18 month period.

The second area has to do with making people feel that it's okay to come forward and ask for help.

Drug Court Judge David Matia has called for de-stigmatizing dependency, saying addicts, and those just suffering from horrible chronic pain, shouldn't be made to feel like they are bad people because they battle drug dependency.

Picking up on that theme, metro has produced a series of podcasts related to that subject, entitled Prescription For Hope.

